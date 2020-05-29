A cold front will pass eastward across the area Friday, which will keep shower and storm chances in the forecast yet again. It’ll be cooler, with highs holding in the upper 70s. Slightly cooler, drier air will settle in behind the front, bringing impeccable conditions for the entirety of the weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 79/Low 65, showers/storms likely
- Saturday: High 76/Low 63, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 75/Low 54, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 78/Low 52, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 84/Low 55, mostly sunny
