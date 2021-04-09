Partly to mostly sunny skies will be with us Friday morning, before pop-up storms arrive this afternoon, thanks to peak heating. Widespread showers/storms will follow Friday night into Saturday before things settle down as we enter the early part of next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 52˚ / High 80˚ Scattered PM Storms
Saturday: Low 57˚ / High 71˚ Showers / Storms Likely
Sunday: Low 45˚ / High 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 48˚ / High 73˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 69˚ Mostly Sunny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.