Partly to mostly cloudy skies will join warm, humid conditions Monday. As we get into this afternoon and evening, popup storms will be a possibility. A cold front will hang up across the area Tuesday through Thursday, keeping multiple chances for the wet stuff in the forecast. This could obviously lead to flooding concerns. For more forecast info, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 90/Low 71, Scattered PM Storms
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 70, Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 85/Low 70, Scattered Storms
- Thursday: High 87/Low 69, Storms Likely
- Friday: High 91/Low 70, Scattered Storms
