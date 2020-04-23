Rounds of showers and storms will be on the docket Thursday. Winds will pick up in intensity as well, potentially howling up to 30-plus mph at times. A mix of sun and clouds will bring a calmer end to the workweek, with a more active weekend set to follow. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 68/Low 52, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 70/Low 46, partly sunny
- Saturday: High 66/Low 53, showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 60/Low 44, isolated showers
- Monday: High 70/Low 39, mostly sunny
