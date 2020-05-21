The same song and dance is in store for another day. Partly cloudy skies will join scattered shower chances Thursday, with a rumble of thunder not out of the question. Expect much of the same Friday before a very warm, humid air mass arrives for the entirety of Memorial Day weekend. This will keep storm chances in the forecast, but they should be confined to periods of peak afternoon heating. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 73/Low 54, scattered showers
- Friday: High 80/Low 59, scattered afternoon showers
- Saturday: High 84/Low 62, scattered storms
- Sunday: High 85/Low 65, scattered storms
- Monday: High 87/Low 63, scattered storms
