Increasing shower and storm chances will be present throughout Wednesday, and a few afternoon and evening storms could become strong or severe. Multiple disturbances are expected to follow, likely keeping rain in the mix through Friday evening. Sunny, colder conditions take over to start the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Wednesday: High 73/Low 46, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 76/Low 62, showers/storms likely
- Friday: High 70/Low 66, scattered showers/storms
- Saturday: High 50/Low 36, decreasing clouds
- Sunday: High 52/Low 34, isolated afternoon showers
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.