Scorchingly hot, muggy conditions will be with us Friday as we finish the workweek and enter Independence Day weekend. Thermometers will soar to the low 90s, with rising humidity placing heat indices in the upper 90s at times. Sunday will start out similarly, but scattered storm chances will enter the fold as we progress into the afternoon. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Friday: High 90/Low 72, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 92/Low 72, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 91/Low 69, scattered afternoon storms
- Monday: High 92/Low 70, scattered storms
- Tuesday: High 92/Low 72, scattered storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.