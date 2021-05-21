An upper-level ridge will anchor down Friday across the southeastern U.S. over the next several days, resulting in the arrival of a summer pattern with hot, sultry conditions across the area. Highs this afternoon will stretch to the mid 80s, with most locations making a solid run at 90 through the upcoming weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 59˚ / High 86˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 60˚ / High 88˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 62˚ / High 89˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 64˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 67˚ / High 89˚ Mostly Sunny
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.