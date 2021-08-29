The summerlike pattern that’s had a strangle hold on our weather pattern will continue Saturday. Pop-up storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon as highs soar into the 90s. A combo of a passing cold front plus Hurricane Ida remnants could bring a very active pattern as we get into the early part of the workweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 70˚ / High 92˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday Low 71˚ / High 90˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday Low 70˚ / High 83˚ Storms Likely
Wednesday Low 67˚ / High 84˚ Storms Likely
Thursday Low 69˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms