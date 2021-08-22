The script will flip to a more summerlike pattern today. Much of the same can be expected in the following days as well. Partly to mostly sunny skies will join highs in the low to mid 90s. Given the peak heating of the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few stray, pop-up storms. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Sunday Low 71˚ / High 89˚ Isolated PM Storms

Monday: Low 69˚ / High 92˚ Isolated PM Storms

Tuesday Low 70˚ / High 93˚ Isolated PM Storms

Wednesday Low 72˚ / High 95˚ Scattered PM Storms

Thursday Low 71˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms