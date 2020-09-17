A mix of sun and clouds will paint the sky again Thursday. It’ll remain rather comfortable, with slightly higher humidity joining the party, until a moisture-deprived cold front moves through around lunch time. A much cooler, less humid air mass will settle in behind the departing front Friday through the weekend. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: High 81˚/ Low 65˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: High 75˚/ Low 58˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 71˚/ Low 49˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 75˚/ Low 51˚Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 77˚/ Low 48˚ Mostly Sunny
