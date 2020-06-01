The first day of June begins cool and crisp before sunshine and southerly winds result in a nice warming trend. This will continue Tuesday into Wednesday, with pop-up shower and storm chances arriving late Wednesday into Thursday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 84/Low 50, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 59, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 91/Low 65, isolated afternoon storms
- Thursday: High 89/Low 67, scattered storms
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, scattered storms
