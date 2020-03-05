Cloudy skies early Thursday will break up to rays of sunshine as we move through the day. A moisture-starved cold front will slice through Thursday evening, which will result in sunny, cooler conditions come Friday. Winds will quickly turn back out of the south through the upcoming weekend, bringing warmer temps back into the forecast. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 62/Low 39, decreasing clouds
- Friday: High 48/Low 36, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 55/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 63/Low 34, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 62/Low 47, showers likely
