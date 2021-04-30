After a couple of days of springtime rain, the weekend looks to be something to look forward to. High pressure will keep sunny skies around Friday and Saturday. The passage of a cold front Thursday will keep temperatures comfortable in the low to mid 70s. Afternoon showers return Sunday. For more forecast information, go to wxornotbg.com.
Friday: AM Low 51° / PM High 71° Sunny
Saturday: AM Low 45° / PM High 75° Sunny
Sunday: AM Low 55° / PM High 76° Chance of Showers
Monday: AM Low 62° / PM High 78° Showers
Tuesday: AM Low 64° / PM High 79° Showers Likely
