Low-hanging clouds will be joined by scattered snow flurries early Monday before breaks of sunshine arrive by afternoon. Don’t let that fool you, though, because it will remain very cold. We’ll see a gradual warming trend through the remainder of the workweek, with rain chances slated to return late Thursday into Friday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 28/Low 14, decreasing clouds
- Tuesday: High 38/Low 16, mostly sunny
- Wednesday: High 45/Low 22, increasing clouds
- Thursday: High 50/Low 30, PM showers likely
- Friday: High 53/Low 38, showers likely
