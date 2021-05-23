Sunshine sticks around Sunday for the end of the weekend and continues to dominate the skies into the new week. High temperatures will be hitting around 90. Increasing clouds late Tuesday will lead into pop-up shower and thunderstorm chances beginning Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 62˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 64˚ / High 91˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 67˚ / High 92˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 68˚ / High 89˚ Scattered PM Storms
Thursday: Low 69˚ / High 88˚ Isolated Storms
