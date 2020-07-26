A rinse and repeat forecast is in order Sunday as we finish out the weekend. It’ll stay hot and sultry, with highs once again finding their way to the low 90s. We’ll also be dodging pop-up storm chances. More likely chances for the wet stuff arrives Monday into Tuesday, as a cold front plows southeast over the area. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Sunday: 92˚/ 72˚ Isolated Storms
Monday: 91˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 85˚/ 70˚ Storms Likely
Wednesday: 86˚/ 67˚ Isolated Storms
Thursday: 83˚/ 66˚ Scattered Storms
