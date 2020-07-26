A rinse and repeat forecast is in order Sunday as we finish out the weekend. It’ll stay hot and sultry, with highs once again finding their way to the low 90s. We’ll also be dodging pop-up storm chances. More likely chances for the wet stuff arrives Monday into Tuesday, as a cold front plows southeast over the area. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Sunday: 92˚/ 72˚ Isolated Storms

Monday: 91˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms

Tuesday: 85˚/ 70˚ Storms Likely

Wednesday: 86˚/ 67˚ Isolated Storms

Thursday: 83˚/ 66˚ Scattered Storms

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.