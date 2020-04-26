Sunday will come with damp, cool, dreary conditions. Likely rain chances will join northwest winds that’ll hold highs to the mid-50s. We’ll dry out Monday, with an increase in clouds leading to likely shower and storm chances Tuesday into Wednesday. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 55/Low 45, showers likely
- Monday: High 68/Low 40, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 74/Low 49, scattered showers/storms
- Wednesday: High 69/Low 55, showers/storms likely
- Thursday: High 67/Low 48, scattered showers
