Decreasing clouds will join warmer temperatures Sunday in the mid 60s. It should be phenomenal conditions for trick-or-treating this afternoon/evening. Sunshine dominates early in the workweek, before a major cold shot arrives, potentially bringing a few snowflakes along with it. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday Low 49˚ / High 64˚ Partly Sunny
Monday Low 41˚ / High 60˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 38˚ / High 55˚ Partly Sunny
Wednesday Low 35˚ / High 48˚ Isolated Wintry Mix
Thursday Low 35˚ / High 49˚ Scattered Wintry Mix