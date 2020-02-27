Sunshine takes over Thursday, but it’ll remain chilly. A weak disturbance will bring isolated rain and snow showers late Thursday through Friday before sunshine returns to start the weekend. Southerly flow will bring a nice warmup Sunday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 41/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 47/Low 32, isolated wintry mix
- Saturday: High 50/Low 24, partly sunny
- Sunday: High 64/Low 35, increasing clouds
- Monday: High 62/Low 50, showers likely
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.