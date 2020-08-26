Mostly sunny skies will dominate Wednesday, with the high temperature again breaking 90 and feeling like 95. Hurricane Laura is brewing down south and will introduce rain chances into the forecast as early as this evening. Rain and storm chances increase each day leading up to the weekend, which is when are likely to see the most rain. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 90/Low 70, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 88/Low 73, chance of thunderstorms
- Friday: High 85/Low 73, showers/chance of thunderstorms
- Saturday: High 86/Low 72, showers/chance of thunderstorms
- Sunday: High 82/Low 66, partly sunny/chance of thunderstorms
