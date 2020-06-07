Sunny and hot will remain the name of the weather game Sunday as we finish out the weekend. It’ll be slightly less humid, but temps are still expected to reach about 90. Clouds increase Monday, before attention turns to potential impacts from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal by midweek. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 89˚/ 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: 91˚/ 62˚ Partly Sunny
Tuesday: 88˚/ 72˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 84˚/ 73˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: 82˚/ 59˚ Mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.