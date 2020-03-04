Another warm, sunny, breezy day is in store across the region, with highs returning to the 60s. A passing front will bring an uptick in cloud cover and sprinkles Thursday, but high pressure brings back sunny, colder conditions to finish out the workweek. The good news is that a warming trend will follow through the weekend. For a detailed forecast, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Wednesday: High 66/Low 39, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 62/Low 40, isolated showers
- Friday: High 48/Low 35, mostly sunny
- Saturday: High 55/Low 25, mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 64/Low 34, mostly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.