Partly to mostly sunny skies will join hot, humid conditions across the area again Friday. Although not as prevalent as Thursday, a few popup storms will still be a possibility. A weak cold front will keep isolated storm chances in the forecast Saturday before we dry out early next week. For a complete forecast analysis, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Friday: High 90/Low 69, isolated afternoon storms
- Saturday: High 93/Low 68, isolated storms
- Sunday: High 89/Low 67, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 91/Low 62, partly sunny
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 72, scattered storms
