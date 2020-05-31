A prolonged period of sunny, quiet weather is in store in the coming days. A gradual warming trend will see highs climb from the mid-70s Sunday to nearly 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon. With peak heating aligning with certain parameters, we’ll have pop-up storm chances. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Sunday: High 76/Low 54, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 81/Low 52, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 88/Low 59, isolated afternoon storms
- Wednesday: High 91/Low 65, isolated afternoon storms
- Thursday: High 89/Low 67, scattered storms
