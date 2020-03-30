Mostly sunny skies will join high-flying cirrus clouds Monday. It’ll be warm, with highs climbing to nearly 70 degrees. Hit-and-miss rain showers Monday night become widespread Tuesday. Total rain amounts for most residents should be an inch or less. High pressure takes over by Wednesday, bringing a stretch of sunny, dry weather. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Monday: High 68/Low 48, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 50/Low 47, showers likely
- Wednesday: High 57/Low 38, mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 64/Low 40, partly sunny
- Friday: High 70/Low 45, mostly sunny
