Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout Monday. Clouds will increase Monday evening, with scattered rain and snow showers possible overnight. High pressure will take over Tuesday into Wednesday, before rain chances return late Thursday. For more forecast information, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 51/Low 31, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 49/Low 32, scattered AM showers
- Wednesday: High 50/Low 28, partly sunny
- Thursday: High 58/Low 36, PM showers likely
- Friday: High 66/Low 54, showers/storms likely
