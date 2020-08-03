Sunny skies early Monday will be taken over by scattered storm chances this afternoon. Temperatures will remain below normal for this time of year. Much of the same is expected Tuesday as a cold front moves through, which will make way for cooler, less humid, immaculate weather conditions for the last half of the work week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Monday: 83˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: 84˚/ 67˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: 81°/ 60° Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 84°/ 62° Mostly Sunny
Friday: 87˚/ 62˚ Mostly Sunny
