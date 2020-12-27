Sunny skies will remain in the forecast Sunday into Monday. Increasing clouds will follow through the early part of midweek, before steadily increasing rain chances take over. This will be followed by a shot of colder air. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 51˚/ Low 30˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 43˚/ Low 37˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 46˚/ Low 25˚ Increasing Clouds
Wednesday: High 60° / Low 35° PM Showers Likely
Thursday: High 50° / Low 35°Showers Likely
