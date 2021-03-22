Sunny skies kick off the new workweek as temperatures soar close to 70. This will be followed by increasing clouds tonight. Scattered showers will arrive Tuesday. A brief lull in activity Wednesday will be followed by a more prominent weathermaker Thursday. This will bring chances for strong storms along with it. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 42˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 52˚ / High 65˚ Scattered Showers
Wednesday: Low 57˚ / High 71˚ Isolated Storms
Thursday: Low 52˚ / High 68˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Friday: Low 50˚ / High 65˚ Decreasing Clouds
