Sunny skies kick off the new workweek as temperatures soar close to 70. This will be followed by increasing clouds tonight. Scattered showers will arrive Tuesday. A brief lull in activity Wednesday will be followed by a more prominent weathermaker Thursday. This will bring chances for strong storms along with it. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.

Monday: Low 42˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: Low 52˚ / High 65˚ Scattered Showers

Wednesday: Low 57˚ / High 71˚ Isolated Storms

Thursday: Low 52˚ / High 68˚ Showers/Storms Likely

Friday: Low 50˚ / High 65˚ Decreasing Clouds