Sunny skies Sunday morning will be accompanied by isolated pop-up storm chances this afternoon. It’ll be very warm and soupy, with highs in the low 90s. Monday will be similar, with steadily increasing rain and storm chances following through the remainder of the workweek. Depending upon how quickly a cold front pushes through, we could be looking at a damp 4th of July weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 70˚ / High 91˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: Low 72˚ / High 86˚ Isolated Storms
Tuesday: Low 71˚ / High 86˚ Scattered Storms
Wednesday: Low 72˚ / High 89˚ Scattered Storms
Thursday: Low 70˚ / High 84˚ Storms Likely