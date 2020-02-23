Sunny skies Sunday morning will make way to a noticeable uptick in cloud cover as we get into the afternoon. Likely rain chances will follow tonight through early Tuesday, before a separate system on its heels brings the possibility of winter weather shenanigans to the region Wednesday into Thursday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 58˚/Low 31˚ Increasing Clouds
- Monday: High 54˚/Low 40˚ Showers Likely
- Tuesday: High 51˚/Low 44˚ Scattered AM Showers
- Wednesday: High 43˚/Low 34˚ Showers Likely
- Thursday: High 35˚/Low 26˚ Scattered AM Wintry Mix
