Sunny skies will join highs in the mid-60s on Sunday, making for impeccable conditions to end the weekend. Clouds will take over tonight into Monday, before likely shower and storm chances arrive Monday afternoon through Tuesday. Scattered rain and storm chances will continue to plague the forecast through much of the remaining week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Sunday: High 64˚/Low 30˚ Mostly Sunny
- Monday: High 64˚/Low 44˚ Showers Likely
- Tuesday: High 67˚/Low 55˚ Showers/Storms Likely
- Wednesday: High 68˚/Low 47˚ Scattered Showers/Storms
- Thursday: High 65˚/Low 43˚ Scattered Storms
