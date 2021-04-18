Our Sunday will start off under rays of sunshine, before isolated rain showers appear this afternoon. Overall, it should be nice, with highs in the mid 60s. A quiet start to the new workweek will be followed by a powerful cold front Tuesday night. This will escort in much colder temperatures for Wednesday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: Low 43˚ / High 66˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 46˚ / High 72˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 36˚ / High 52˚ Scattered AM Wintry Mix
Thursday: Low 33˚ / High 60˚ Partly Sunny
