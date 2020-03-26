Partly to mostly sunny skies will join strong winds out of the southwest Thursday. This will result in a major warmup, with highs reaching the low 80s. Clouds increase Thursday night into Friday, with a few showers possible before a passing cold front brings more rain and storm chances as we move into weekend. For more forecast information, visit wxornotbg.com.
- Thursday: High 81/Low 45, mostly sunny
- Friday: High 80/Low 62, isolated showers
- Saturday: High 76/Low 66, afternoon showers/storms likely
- Sunday: High 65/Low 52, mostly sunny
- Monday: High 66/Low 45, partly sunny
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.