Sunny skies will be present across the region again Monday. It’ll stay unseasonably warm, with highs stretching to nearly 80 degrees. Tuesday will be similar, but an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question. Better chances for the wet stuff arrive late Wednesday, with strong storms possible as well. For a complete forecast breakdown, visit wxornotBG.com.
- Monday: High 79/Low 53, mostly sunny
- Tuesday: High 80/Low 58, isolated storms
- Wednesday: High 79/Low 63, scattered storms
- Thursday: High 62/Low 51, decreasing clouds
- Friday: High 56/Low 38, mostly sunny
