Our broken-record forecast will continue across the area today. Sunshine will join light winds, with highs hanging near 90˚. It’ll be a few degrees cooler Friday, before rain and storm chances accompany a passing cold front this weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG. http://wxornotbg.o/com.
Thursday: High 89˚/ Low 64˚ Partly Sunny
Friday: High 85˚/ Low 66˚ Isolated PM Storms
Saturday: High 85°/ Low 66° Scattered Storms
Sunday: High 83˚/Low 70˚Scattered Storms
Monday: High 81˚ / Low 64˚ Partly Sunny
