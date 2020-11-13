Sunshine and quiet weather Friday finish out the workweek, with a change of pace in store this weekend. Increasing clouds early Saturday will be followed by increasing shower and storm chances through early Sunday as a powerful cold front blasts through. It’ll be extremely windy Sunday, as a colder air mass takes hold. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 57˚/ Low 38˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 64˚/ Low 35˚ Scattered PM Storms
Sunday: High 65˚/ Low 52˚ Scattered AM Showers
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 55˚/ Low 33˚ Mostly Sunny
