High pressure brings sunshine and warmer temperatures to the forecast Friday. This trend will continue through the weekend, with thermometers stretching between the mid- and upper-70s. Rain chances hold off until the middle part of next week. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com.
Friday: High 70˚/ Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 74˚/ Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: High 76˚/ Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 78˚/ Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 78° / Low 56° Isolated Showers
