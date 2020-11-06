High pressure brings sunshine and warmer temperatures to the forecast Friday. This trend will continue through the weekend, with thermometers stretching between the mid- and upper-70s. Rain chances hold off until the middle part of next week. For more forecast info, see http://WxornotBG.com.

Friday: High 70˚/ Low 43˚ Mostly Sunny

Saturday: High 74˚/ Low 45˚ Mostly Sunny

Sunday: High 76˚/ Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny

Monday: High 78˚/ Low 54˚ Mostly Sunny

Tuesday: High 78° / Low 56° Isolated Showers

