Sunshine dominates Sunday as we finish out the weekend. It’ll be warmer, with readings hitting the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Temps will stretch to about 70 through the first few days of the new workweek, with our next rain chances holding off until Veterans Day. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotbg.com.
Sunday Low 32˚ / High 64˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday Low 34˚ / High 67˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday Low 41˚ / High 68˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday Low 45˚ / High 67˚ Increasing Clouds
Thursday Low 51˚ / High 69˚ Scattered Storms