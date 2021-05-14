Sunshine will continue to have a stranglehold on our weather pattern Friday as highs soar to the low 70s. A warming trend will follow throughout the weekend, with our next opportunity at rain and storm chances holding off until late Saturday into Sunday. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 42˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 46˚ / High 73˚ Scattered PM Showers
Sunday: Low 52˚ / High 75˚ Scattered PM Storms
Monday: Low 58˚ / High 77˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 61˚ / High 76˚ Scattered Storms
