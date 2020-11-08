Sunshine remains the name of the weather game Sunday on this eighth day of November. Thermometers will be well above average, with readings hitting near 80 this afternoon. It’ll be a few degrees cooler Monday, with rain chances finally making a return to the fold late Tuesday into Veterans Day. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: High 80˚/ Low 51˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: High 77˚/ Low 56˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: High 76˚/ Low 58˚ Scattered PM Showers
Wednesday: High 65˚/ Low 56˚Scattered Showers
Thursday: High 63˚/ Low 44˚ Mostly Sunny
