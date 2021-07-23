Sunshine dominates Friday as we finish out the workweek. It’ll be hotter, with highs stretching between the low- to mid-90s. More humidity is expected to join the party this weekend into early next week, bringing increasing rain and storm chances along with it. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 68˚ / High 90˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 71˚ / High 92˚ Isolated PM Storms
Sunday: Low 73˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Monday: Low 75˚ / High 93˚ Scattered Storms
Tuesday: Low 70˚ / High 92˚ Scattered Storms