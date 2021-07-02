A flip of the script will see rays of sunshine join cooler, drier conditions Friday as we finish out the workweek. It’ll be beautiful outdoors, with highs only making it to the low 80s. We’ll kick off 4th of July weekend under the same circumstances, before highs catapult to near 90˚ on Independence Day. Much of the same will carry us through the early part of next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 69˚ / High 82˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: Low 58˚ / High 80˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: Low 59˚ / High 88˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 63˚ / High 92˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 66˚ / High 94˚ Mostly Sunny