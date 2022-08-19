Sunshine early Friday; rain possible later By LANDON HAMPTON WxOrNotBG.com Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We start off Friday sunny, with rain showers becoming possible in the afternoon. Thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon, with all-day rain chances Sunday.Friday: Low 65 / High 89 Afternoon showers.Saturday: Low 68 / High 85 Afternoon thunderstorms. Sunday: Low 70 / High 82 All day rain and thunderstorm chances.Monday: Low 69 / High 83 All day rain and thunderstorm chances.Tuesday: Low 68 / High 82 Afternoon scattered showers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJury awards $21 million in BG medical malpractice trialAgricultural land shortage is becoming criticalScott to begin new trash service in SeptemberBG man pleads guilty in fatal overdose casePatricia 'Pat' Miller MorganWKU QB Jarret Doege enters transfer portalAttorney requests removal from BG murder caseReport projects Warren County growth to ramp upSusan Katherine LivesayCaboni eyes change in WKU tenure process Images Videos State News New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky Kentucky offers cost-effective care program for older adults Kentucky town's downtown district added to National Register Kentucky State Parks launches photo contest Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death National News AP News Summary at 5:58 a.m. EDT Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online, thwarts tech effort Backyard mosquito spraying booms, but may be too deadly AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT R. Kelly's lawyer gets chance to question government witness POLITICAL NEWS Biden to host 'unity' summit against hate-fueled violence Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs Iran deal tantalizingly close but US faces new hurdles House Democrats' campaign chief faces tough race of his own GOP lawmaker arrested, accused of disorderly conduct at fair Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView