Sunshine joins a warming trend Monday and Tuesday. This will be followed by scattered rain chances come midweek, which will increase in coverage and intensity Thursday. With any luck, more subtle conditions should arrive by the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Monday: Low 44˚ / High 78˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 47˚ / High 83˚ Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: Low 64˚ / High 80˚ Scattered Showers
Thursday: Low 63˚ / High 75˚ Storms Likely
Friday: Low 51˚ / High 72˚ Mostly Sunny
