Sunshine is back again Friday, and will stick around for the foreseeable future. A warming trend will join in on the party as well, with highs today into the 50s, stretching all the way to the low 70s on Sunday. For more forecast information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
Friday: Low 22˚ / High 51˚ Sunny
Saturday: Low 33˚ / High 62˚ Sunny
Sunday: Low 40˚ / High 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Monday: Low 43˚ / High 73˚ Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: Low 46˚ / High 77˚ Mostly Sunny
