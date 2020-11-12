High pressure brings sunshine back into the picture today, as highs return to around 60. A moisture-starved cold front will swing through tonight, bringing slightly cooler conditions as we finish out the workweek. Rain chances make an appearance late Saturday into Sunday, with another reinforcing shot of colder air arriving early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: High 64˚/ Low 36˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: High 57˚/ Low 38˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 64˚ / Low 35˚ Scattered PM Showers
Sunday: High 65˚ / Low 52˚ Isolated Showers
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 35˚ Mostly Sunny
