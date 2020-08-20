We’ll start the day Thursday under rays of sunshine, before the peak heating of the afternoon brings scattered storms into the mix. Likely chances for showers will follow as we progress through Friday, with drier conditions anticipated as we finish out the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.

Thursday: 84˚/ 62˚ Scattered PM Storms

Friday: 83˚/ 66˚ Showers Likely

Saturday: 83˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms

Sunday: 84˚/ 67˚ Isolated PM Storms

Monday: 88˚/ 64˚ Mostly Sunny

Meteorologist, founder of WxOrNotBG.com

