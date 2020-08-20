We’ll start the day Thursday under rays of sunshine, before the peak heating of the afternoon brings scattered storms into the mix. Likely chances for showers will follow as we progress through Friday, with drier conditions anticipated as we finish out the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Thursday: 84˚/ 62˚ Scattered PM Storms
Friday: 83˚/ 66˚ Showers Likely
Saturday: 83˚/ 65˚ Scattered Storms
Sunday: 84˚/ 67˚ Isolated PM Storms
Monday: 88˚/ 64˚ Mostly Sunny
