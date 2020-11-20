Sunshine will own the sky for another day Friday across southcentral Kentucky. It’ll remain above average in the temperature department, with readings near 70˚ this afternoon. Clouds will be on a noticeable increase throughout Saturday, with a passing cold front leading us into rain chances on the final day of the weekend. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com http://wxornotbg.com/.
Friday: High 69˚/ Low 40˚ Mostly Sunny
Saturday: High 67˚/ Low 47˚ Increasing Clouds
Sunday: High 66˚/ Low 51˚ PM Showers Likely
Monday: High 54˚/ Low 42˚ Scattered AM Showers
Tuesday: High 55˚/ Low 36˚ Mostly Sunny
